Statement from the City of Guelph: disparaging comments about Saturday’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

Earlier today, City of Guelph administration learned that a City employee used a popular online platform to criticize and disparage Saturday’s peaceful protest to raise awareness of anti-black racism, and its participants.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the City of Guelph.

The employee’s comments do not reflect City of Guelph values. As an employer and community partner, the City of Guelph believes strongly in an inclusive culture of respect and collaboration. We also understand that we have a responsibility, as an employer and as a public organization, to break the cycle of systemic racism in our community, our country, and the world.

