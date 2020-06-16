Shaping Guelph: Council endorsed vision and principles

On June 15, 2020, Council endorsed the vision and principles for the Shaping Guelph project, based on community engagement and stakeholder input, for growing Guelph to 2041. This vision and principles will inform the next stages of the Shaping Guelph Growth Management Strategy, and may be updated as we learn more through community engagement during the next stages of the project.

Vision

Guelph in 2041 is a place of community. Guelph is a diverse community that is rich in history and vibrant new places and spaces. We are welcoming to new people to live and work within our neighbourhoods and to new businesses that support and strengthen our diverse and innovative local economy. Our community has a full range and mix of housing that is accessible and affordable. We have built a community where we can safely walk, cycle, ride transit, or drive anywhere we want to go. Our city has been thoughtfully designed and is compact, connected, and complete. We have places to shop, to work and to explore open spaces and parks. Our cultural heritage resources have been embraced and celebrated. Our natural heritage system and water resources are protected and maintained as one of our most valuable assets.

The Official Plan sets out how we will manage Guelph’s land use patterns that shape the city’s social, economic, cultural, and natural environments. The Official Plan is a companion to the city’s Community Plan – a plan that identifies the community’s priorities to develop a welcoming and prosperous city. Together, the Official Plan and Community Plan create a strong foundation that will guide the future of Guelph.

In 2041, our Guelph is a place we are proud to call home. We are proud because we have worked together to shape its future.

Principles