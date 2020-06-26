Rules for shopping at Guelph Farmers’ Market during COVID-19

It’s important to us that you have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. We have put together the following safety measures with help from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health:

Stay home if you’re feeling sick

Limit socializing and move along quickly

Stay two metres (6.5 feet) from vendors and other shoppers

Follow directional signs.

Clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

One shopper per household only. No pets allowed.

Plan your visit and consider the following:

The market is outdoors and operates rain or shine, except severe weather. Check in with the Guelph Farmers’ Market Instagram and Facebook pages to check the market status.

There will be no access to the market building, including washrooms.

Dress for the weather. Consider wearing comfortable shoes and clothing, a hat, and sunscreen.

The market has a limited capacity. Be prepared to line up to enter and move quickly to get what you need.

When shopping, move up to the grey table and browse from a distance. Tell the vendor what your order is or the pre-order you are picking up.

Debt and credit purchases are encouraged, some vendors will be accepting cash. There is no access to an ATM onsite.

If you experience distress or need assistance while shopping, please flag down a market staff member.

If you require assistance pre-planning your market visit, please contact [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2445

Guelph Farmers’ Market has reduced the usual complement of vendors to up to 30 farmers and producers of fresh food. This helps accommodate the size, physical distancing requirements and staff available to make the temporary market safe during COVID-19. Market shoppers can also pre-order items from select vendors in advance to be picked up on market day. Use the market map to plan your visit and for a list of current participating vendors

For more information

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture, Tourism and Community Investment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]