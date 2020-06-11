Replacement of playground equipment at Peter Misersky Park starts July 6

Peter Misersky playground will be under construction for one week, weather permitting. We’re replacing the entire junior structure which includes two slides, climbers and play panels.

Playgrounds remain closed during COVID-19

Provincial restrictions mean that you can’t play on the playground yet. Parks, sports fields and greenspaces are open for other activities instead. Please stay off the new playground until the province lifts restrictions on playgrounds.

For more information

Luke Jefferson, Manager

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2527

[email protected]