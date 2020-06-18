Notice of Public Meeting: Proposed Zoning Bylaw and Official Plan Amendment

Additional Residential Dwelling Units

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following City initiated proposed amendments to the City of Guelph Zoning Bylaw and Official Plan. The meeting will take place:

Monday, July 13

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

Purpose and effect of the amendments

The City is reviewing accessory apartment and coach house rules to align the current City of Guelph Zoning Bylaw and Official Plan with the Provincial Planning Act. The Planning Act permits accessory apartments (now known as additional residential units) to be permitted both within a detached, semi-detached and townhouse unit and in an ancillary building or structure on the same property, in effect permitting three residential units on one residential property.

The proposed amendments would modify existing accessory apartment and coach house policies and regulations and introduce new regulations, including:

Definitions and use of defined terms

Zones in which the use is permitted

Number of units on a residential lot

Unit size

Number of bedrooms

Unit design

Height of separate buildings containing additional units

Location and setbacks for separate buildings containing additional units

Parking

Subject lands

The proposed amendments apply to lands designated low density residential and medium density residential in the Official Plan, and lands zoned Residential R.1, R.2 and R.3B, R.1B-19, R.1B-28, R.1B-33, R.1B-35, R.1B-44(H), R.1B-45, R.1B-49(H), R.1C-15, R.1C-23, R.1C-24, R.2-2, R.2-6, R.2-7, R.2-8, R.2-30, R.3A-12, R.3B-2, R.3B-10, R.3B-12, R.3B-14, Office Residential (OR), OR-7, OR-8, OR-9, OR-10, OR-11, OR-13, OR-17, OR-20, OR-21, OR-22, OR-23, OR-24, OR-25, OR-28, OR-33, OR-34, OR-36, OR-49, OR-50, OR-53, OR-54, Downtown D.1-3, D.1-24, Downtown D.2, and D.2-13 in Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864, as amended.

Lands within the City of Guelph which are affected by this proposed Official Plan Amendment may be the subject of an application under the Planning Act for a minor variance or consent, for an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw or for approval of a plan of subdivision. For information about other planning applications affecting lands within the City of Guelph, please contact Planning and Building Services at 519-837-5616 or email [email protected].

The planner to contact for this application:

Abby Watts, Project Manager, Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw Review

519-822-1260 extension 3314

[email protected]

Complete an online survey

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca to complete the online survey until July 31, 2020.

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the proposed amendments you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Documents relating to this public meeting are available online at guelph.ca/zoningreview. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The Staff Report will be available on Friday, July 3, 2020 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to these proposed amendments, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]