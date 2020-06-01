Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a Holding ‘H’ Symbol

89 Beechwood Avenue

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., Guelph City Council intends to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (1995)-14864.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 89 Beechwood Avenue and legally described as Part of Lot 21, Concession Division ‘A’, Guelph Township as in Cs61764, City of Guelph.

The lands are currently zoned “Specialized Residential Cluster Townhouse with Holding Provisions” (R.3A-62(H)), according to Zoning By-law (1995)-14864, as amended. The zoning for the subject lands was approved by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal on December 23, 2019. The Holding ‘H’ symbol requires that prior to the removal of the ‘H’ symbol, the following condition shall be met to the satisfaction of the City:

The property owner shall complete the design and construction of a storm sewer on Beechwood Avenue, to the satisfaction of the City Engineer/General Manager of Engineering and Transportation Services or upon the actual design and construction costs of these works being secured in a manner satisfactory to the City Engineer/General Manager of Engineering and Transportation Services.

The condition has been met and the ‘H’ symbol can be removed from the lands to permit development in accordance with the regulations of the “Specialized Residential Cluster Townhouse” (R.3A-62) Zone.

Guelph City Council will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment at a remote City Council meeting to be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. The remote City Council meeting can be watched online at guelph.ca/live.

