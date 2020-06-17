New online food delivery project launches in Guelph

A Grow Back Better, Our Food Future program

Guelph, Ont., June 17, 2020 – Today Biomimicry Frontiers, The Cornerstone restaurant, and Annex Market are launching Annex Guelph, an online market experience and innovative new food delivery system in Guelph, with the support of Our Food Future. Through Annex Guelph, residents can now order local produce, baked goods, beverages, other grocery items and household essentials, and have them delivered to their doorstep by zero-emission electric bikes.

In addition, freshly cooked meals from The Cornerstone will be available for delivery.

Annex Guelph is part of the Our Food Future initiative to support the development and testing of new food distribution models that meet the needs of producers, businesses and consumers, and align with evolving public health guidelines. Funding for this project is provided by Grow Back Better, Our Food Future’s 10-point recovery plan in response to COVID-19. This project also supports the City of Guelph’s and the County of Wellington’s overall COVID-19 economic and social recovery efforts.

“This type of project is what Our Food Future and Grow Back Better is all about,” says Barbara Swartzentruber, executive director of the Smart Cities Office. “Annex Guelph is promoting collaboration between food entrepreneurs, farmers and social innovators, re-imagining our food delivery models, building community resilience and increasing access to healthy nutritious food.”

Supporting local vendors

The list of local vendors is growing and currently includes:

Cornerstone’s Own

Fixed Gear Brewing

Goldfarm Canada

GoodLot Farmstead Brewing Co.

Grain Harvest Breadhouse

Heartwood Cidery

Henry’s Tempeh

Laza Food & Beverages

Live Kombucha

Rodolfo’s Rebel Foods

Southbrook Vineyards

Trotter’s Butcher Shop and Charcuterie

Wellington Brewery

Supporting the community

As part of the launch, when customers spend $100 or more, they will save $10 and Annex Market will donate $10 to The SEED’s Emergency Food Home Delivery program. But it doesn’t end there. Through the Our Food Future Harve$t Impact Fund, donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar ($10 will become $20) to support those in the community affected by COVID-19.

Through the project, The Cornerstone restaurant is acting as a food distribution and preparation hub, allowing the restaurant to bring their staff back to work.

Order today, receive tomorrow

Customers who order by midnight will receive next day delivery or pick up at the Cornerstone (1 Wyndham Street North in downtown Guelph).

Use the promo code “Give” to save $10 and donate $10 to The SEED now through June 30.

To order, and for more promotion details, visit guelph.annexmarket.com .

Resources

About Grow Back Better

Grow Back Better: Our Food Future’s 10-point COVID-19 recovery plan is part of the City of Guelph’s and the County of Wellington’s overall COVID-19 economic and social recovery efforts. For information on the City and County response and recovery efforts, visit guelph.ca/covid19 and wellington.ca/en/covid-19.aspx.

About Our Food Future

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build Canada’s first tech-enabled circular food economy that will achieve a 50% increase in access to affordable nutritious food, 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50% increase in circular economic revenue by recognizing the value of waste.

