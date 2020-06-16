Mask or face covering now required for Guelph Transit riders

Guelph updates approach based on advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Guelph, Ont., June 16, 2020—Based on updated advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, people using Guelph Transit must wear a mask or face covering to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On June 5, Guelph Transit began asking riders to wear a mask or face covering. Since then public health issued and updated its order requiring face coverings in commercial establishments.

On Friday, June 12, the City received a letter from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health advising the City to mandate face coverings for transit users.

“We’ve seen more people wearing them voluntarily, and making them mandatory reinforces the latest advice from local health officials. I hope it helps reassure people who may have been uncertain about using transit,” says Colleen Clack, deputy chief administrative officer of Guelph Public Services.

Riders must wear a scarf, bandana, homemade or purchased mask that covers their nose and mouth. The City is sharing sew and no-sew instructions provided by Health Canada, and fabric or single-use masks are available from several local retailers and makers.

Initially, Guelph Transit will have a limited supply of masks available for those who may not be aware of the new requirement or have resources to purchase or make a mask or face covering. Riders in need of a mask can request one from the on-duty supervisor at Guelph Central Station.

Riders are also encouraged to use the hand sanitizer provided on each bus and leave space between passengers if possible. According to public health officials, wearing a homemade face covering or mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing. Wearing a mask has not been proven to protect the person wearing it, but it can help protect others around you.

Consistent with the order issued by Wellington-Dufferin-Public Health requiring face coverings in commercial establishments, riders may be exempt from wearing a mask or face covering if:

they are under the age of five years either chronologically or developmentally and they refuse to wear a face covering and cannot be persuaded to do so by their caregiver;

wearing a face covering would inhibit the person’s ability to breathe in any way; or

for any other medical reason, the person cannot safely wear a face covering such as, but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

Guelph Transit ridership is increasing as more businesses reopen as part of Stage Two of Ontario’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan. Guelph Transit will install plexiglass barriers near the driver before resuming front-door boarding, fare collection and regular schedules later this summer.

