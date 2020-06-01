It’s Recreation and Parks Month—virtual style!

Guelph, Ont., June 1, 2020 – It’s time to get active—at home and outdoors—during Recreation and Parks Month.

Each June, we recognize the many health and social benefits of parks and recreation in our community. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for at-home recreation activities and ways to safely visit our parks during COVID-19.

Take a virtual class with us

With recreation centres and facilities still closed, we’re taking our programming online—sharing with you our favourite recreation activities that can be done at home or in your backyard. Activities include fitness, arts and crafts, healthy recipes, brain games, and water safety tips. New activities are posted each week and you can find them at guelph.ca/recenrollathome. Let’s challenge each other to put the “create” back in recreation, virtually, and make the world a brighter place.

Discover our parks

Explore more than 114 parks across the city while you fly a kite, practice yoga, play disc golf or basketball, try your serve at one of our many tennis/pickleball courts, or enjoy a picnic with your family. We’ll share park activities on Twitter and Facebook throughout June to inspire you.

For a list of activities allowed in parks, visit guelph.ca/covid19. Please don’t gather in groups of more than five and keep a two-metre (6.5 foot) distance from people you don’t live with.

International Trails Day

On Saturday, June 6, hit the trail on foot or bicycle and celebrate International Trails Day—a day dedicated to celebrate trails, their development, uses, and the healthy lifestyle they encourage. Guelph’s trail network encompasses more than 150 kilometres of open space. To learn more or access trail maps, visit guelph.ca/trails.

Learn more about Guelph park experiences

Silvercreek Skatepark

Disc Golf

Virtual tour of the floral clock and gardens

We can’t wait to see how you celebrate Recreation and Parks Month! Tag us in your at-home and park adventures on Twitter and Facebook and use the hashtag #JRPM2020.

