Guelph Transit asks riders to wear masks as more people are permitted on buses

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2020 — Starting on Monday, June 8, Guelph Transit will allow more than 10 people to ride each bus and, based on advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, ask all riders to wear a non-medical mask or face covering.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City and Guelph Transit encourage riders to continue following the latest advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health:

wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer

stay at least two metres away from people you don’t live with

when you can’t maintain physical distancing, wear a non-medical mask or face covering

According to health officials, wearing a homemade face covering/non-medical mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing. Wearing a mask has not been proven to protect the person wearing it, but it can help protect others around you.

“As the buses get busy again, physical distancing may not always be possible. We’re asking riders to wear a non-medical mask or face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Robin Gerus, general manager of Guelph Transit.

Guelph Transit is encouraging face coverings, not requiring them.

“It’s becoming more common to wear a mask on public transit in other cities, but it’s new for Guelph. Some riders may not be aware of or understand the latest guidelines from health officials. Some may not have resources to purchase or make a mask, or they may have a medical reason for not wearing one,” added Gerus. Everyone is welcome to use Guelph Transit, and we’re asking people to protect and respect each other as ridership increases.”

Since March, Guelph Transit made the following adjustments to slow the spread of COVID-19:

free 30-minute service allows passengers to avoid using the farebox and board from the rear door

plastic barrier between the driver and passengers

hand sanitizing stations and cleaning supplies for drivers

no more than 10 people per bus

blocked several seats to encourage physical distancing between passengers

Free 30-minute Guelph Transit service will continue for the rest of June.

With more businesses reopening in Guelph and people heading back to work, Guelph Transit is preparing to resume fare collection and regular schedules later this summer.

