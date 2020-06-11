Guelph temporary seasonal patio program

Supporting local business during COVID-19

Guelph’s temporary seasonal patio program allows restaurants, and other businesses, throughout the city, to expand outdoor seating and dining areas in order to meet COVID-19 guidelines from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is making it easier to apply for a:

Temporary patio expansion on private property

Temporary patio on City-owned property

Temporary patio expansion on City-owned property that has an existing encroachment agreement in place

Before you apply

Business owners are responsible for getting all relevant licences, permits and permissions from the City of Guelph, Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario, and the property owner or landlord.

Read Guelph’s temporary patio guidelines

Temporary patios are not permitted in on-street parking spaces

The City must address existing legislative requirements before it can permit temporary patios in public parking lots and on-street parking spaces.

For now, we are working to provide as much patio space as possible, and we hope to offer more options in the future.

How to apply

Please submit your application with a proposed patio layout based on the program guidelines, a certificate of liability insurance, and a copy of your existing liquor licence.

Once the application is completed online, you can proceed with establishing the patio while we review your application. As the business owner, it’s your responsibility to ensure the patio conforms with the requirements set out in the design guidelines. We will enforce these requirements.

We will evaluate each application as quickly as possible, be as flexible as we can in each situation, and work to improve the process based on feedback from applicants and community stakeholders including the Downtown Guelph Business Association. If you have any questions, please contact us

Apply for a temporary seasonal patio permit

For more information

Rino Dal Bello

Program Manager Downtown Renewal

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2475