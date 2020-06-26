Guelph sees decrease in injury-related collisions

Guelph’s 2015-2019 collision report helps identify and address road safety issues

Guelph, Ont., June 26, 2020 – Guelph’s 2015-2019 collision report shows an overall decline in injury-related collisions and the number of cyclists involved in collisions.

The report finds that injury-related collisions on Guelph’s roads decreased by nine per cent over the last five years, and the number of cyclists involved in a collision decreased by about 26 per cent.

Additional report findings show:

One collision happens about every 4 hours on Guelph’s 598-kilometre road network

Total collisions increased by about six per cent

About three per cent of collisions involved a cyclist or pedestrian

About one quarter of injury-related collisions happened at intersections

The intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West had the highest number of total collisions and injury-related collisions

Collisions at the intersection of Gordon and Surrey Streets had the highest rate of injury with more than half resulting in an injury

The highest total of midblock collisions happened on Victoria Road South between Florence Lane and York Road

The highest frequency of midblock injury-related collisions happened on Woodlawn Road East between the Speed River and Woolwich Street

The City and Guelph Police Services will use the 2015–2019 collision report to make evidence-informed decisions on how to allocate safety resources on Guelph’s roads, including education, enforcement and physical improvements.

Quotes

“The Guelph Police Service relies on collision data to identify areas to focus our enforcement and education activities,” says Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey. “The safety of our roadways is an important priority for our service and the members of our community.”

“The findings of the collision report will help the City develop the Community Road Safety Strategy and prioritize which locations in Guelph are in most need of road safety improvements,” explains Liraz Fridman, transportation safety specialist with the City of Guelph. “We’ll be working with Guelph Police to educate people driving, cycling and walking through high-collision areas to increase public awareness and safety.”

Resources

2015-2019 Collision Report

Community Road Safety Strategy

Media contact for the City of Guelph

Liraz Fridman, Transportation Safety Specialist

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3620

[email protected]

Media contact for Guelph Police Service

Constable Brian Murphy, Public Information Officer

Guelph Police Service

519-824-1212 extension 7190

[email protected]