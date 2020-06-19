Guelph opening outdoor pools, splash pads, washrooms, Farmers’ Market and ServiceGuelph with COVID-19 measures in place

Guelph, Ont., June 19, 2020 – The City is set to open a few facilities over the next few weeks with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Recreation centres, libraries, museums remain closed to the public until the City can meet guidelines from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, runny, stuffy nose etc.) should not visit any City facility.

Lyon Leisure Pool, wading pools and splash pads

The City is working to reopen all outdoor pools and splash pads as quickly as possible. The following opening dates are subject to equipment testing and availability of qualified attendants and lifeguards. Operating hours and COVID-19 guidelines will be posted on the City’s website next week.

Market Square wading pool opens Saturday, June 27

Lyon Leisure Pool opens Friday, July 3

Splash pads open Monday, July 6

Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park wading pools open Monday, July 13

Public washrooms

Starting Monday, June 22, the following public washrooms are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Eastview Community Park

Exhibition Park, tennis courts

Guelph Lake Sports Fields (accessible)

Larry Pearson Community Park (accessible)

Lyon Park

Margaret Greene Park (accessible)

Market Square

Norm Jary Park

Silvercreek Park

St. George’s Park (accessible)

Riverside Park (accessible)

Riverside Park concession

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Starting Saturday, July 4, the back parking lot area of the Guelph Farmers’ Market will offer fresh food from local growers every Saturday. Other items are available from the Open Food Network.

Please visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket to see available vendors, place your order in advance, and get instructions and guidelines for safe pickup at the market.

ServiceGuelph open for bus passes, tax payments only

Starting Tuesday, June 23, people can buy bus passes and make tax payments at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall. Plexiglass safety barriers and floor decals have been installed to help protect visitors and employees from COVID-19. The ServiceGuelph counter and public washrooms will be open while the rest of the building remains closed to the public. More City Hall services will be restored in the coming weeks.

Visitors should:

Use the hand sanitizer provided

Follow directional arrows

Stay two metres away from other people

Wear a mask or face covering if you can

Use debit or credit card for payment if possible

People can avoid waiting in line at City Hall by purchasing bus fares online or using online banking to pay their property taxes.

Showing page 1 of 8 Next

Resources

For up to date information about City services visit guelph.ca/covid19 follow @cityofguelph on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph.

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

519-830-0009 mobile

[email protected]