Guelph making room for temporary patios and curbside pickup

City supports local business resuming with COVID-19 measures in place

Guelph, Ont., June 11, 2020—To support Guelph businesses preparing to reopen, the City is planning to allow businesses to expand temporary outdoor seating areas starting this weekend.

Business can submit a complete application for a temporary patio expansion starting on June 12, 2020, in accordance with Stage 2 of the Province of Ontario’s COVID-19 recovery plan. When the City receives a complete application, the business can set up a temporary outdoor patio immediately.

All applications must include a proposed design that follows the City’s guidelines, proof of insurance, and any required permits or licences. City staff will review each application and contact business owners about further requirements that will depend on the location of the patio.

Guelph’s temporary seasonal patio program allows restaurants and other businesses to expand outdoor seating and dining areas on private and City-owned property to meet COVID-19 guidelines from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health.

All businesses and workplaces preparing to reopen should review the updated guidelines from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to ensure employee health and safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step in the City’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of our local business community, follow public health guidelines and meet our legislative obligations. I know we’ve been looking forward to patio season, and this decision will help ensure Guelph residents can visit their favourite local restaurants and shops in a safe and responsible way. We’re grateful to our local businesses for their patience and cooperation as we navigate these unprecedented times. Now reserve a spot, grab a drink and a burger at your favourite place to eat – and don’t forget to tip your server! Let’s get people back to work and support our local economy,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Enforcement of temporary seasonal patio program guidelines will be in effect until the end of the season October 31, with patios removed as of November 1.

Temporary patios are not permitted in City parking lots or on-street parking spaces

The City must address existing legislative requirements before it can permit temporary patios in public parking lots and on-street parking spaces.

“We’re providing as much patio space as we can this season, and we plan to have even more options in the future,” said Kealy Dedman, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of the City’s Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “We’d like to be able to use on-street parking spaces, but we need more time to address Guelph’s existing legislative requirements.”

Guelph businesses can apply online as of June 12, 2020

Curbside pickup parking downtown

In consultation with the Downtown Guelph Business Association, the City has designated four on-street parking spaces in downtown Guelph for curbside pickup. Three parking spaces will be available on Wyndham Street and one on Douglas Street.

“Curbside pickup is an increasingly important way for Downtown Guelph businesses to meet the needs of their customers. With the reopening of some offices and stores, there will be more and more demand for on-street parking. Making sure that some of these spots can be set aside for pickup and for delivery drivers makes sense. It’s a great way to shop local, and to support small businesses in Downtown Guelph,” said Marty Williams, Executive Director, Downtown Guelph Business Association.

Signs are posted at the four temporary curbside pickup parking spaces where people can park for up to 20 minutes. The spaces are designated loading only zones.

“Short-term parking makes it easier for people to support their favourite downtown shops and restaurants while following guidelines from health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Rino Dal Bello, Program Manager, Downtown Renewal, City of Guelph

About the City of Guelph Economic Recovery Working Table

The City’s economic recovery working table is exploring and implementing municipal programs, that contribute to the recovery of Guelph’s economy from COVID-19 based in part on the stimulus measures identified by the Mayor’s Task Force. This includes financial mechanisms and tourism and economic development activities to support the business community and agencies in re-establishing Guelph’s strong economic well-being.

Business can apply for a temporary patio, find local sources for protective personal equipment and other more resources at guelph.ca/covid19

