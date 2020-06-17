Dublin Street rail crossing closure and Kent and Northumberalnd street changes

The railway crossing at Dublin Street no longer meets Transport Canada regulations based on updates made to the Railway Safety Act. The City is working with Metrolinx, the owner of the rail line, to close the railway crossing at Dublin Street to make sure that people walking, cycling and driving through the area are safe. In addition to the closure, neighbouring streets will see the following changes:

Kent Street will be one-way westbound between Dublin Street and Glasgow Street on the north and south side of the railway tracks

Kent Street will be one-way westbound between Northumberland Street and Dublin Street north of the railway tracks

Northumberland Street will be one-way southbound south of the pedestrian bridge over Norfolk Street to Kent Street

The four stop signs at railway crossing will be removed and replaced with two stop signs on Dublin Street north and south of the closed railway crossing for drivers to stop before turning onto Kent Street

The closure and corresponding changes will happen on or about July 6, 2020.

Post a question or comment about these changes and we’ll reply as soon as possible.