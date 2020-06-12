Construction of Dallan subdivision trail starts June 15

Construction of Dallan subdivision trail will start June 15 and completed in fall 2020, weather permitting.

Construction includes new asphalt pathways, rest areas, plantings and signs. The new trail system starts at Clair Road East and ends at Dallan Drive with a link to Poppy Drive East.

The open space will be closed during construction with no access. We’ll share news of the trail opening on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, OALA, CSLA, Park Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]