Construction notice: Work on Bristol Street Park fenced leash-free area starts June 29

Construction of the new fenced leash-free area at Bristol Street Park starts June 29. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Construction will include:

Fencing.

Soft-close latches to reduce noise.

Security cameras to help enforce the rules.

Updated rules signs and new security camera signs.

Planting trees along the fence line to provide sight line buffer.

Sutera dog waste container.

Work will include measures to address concerns from residents including proximity of the park to homes, noise, security, and hours of operation and sight lines to balance the needs of residents without compromising the function of the space for leash-free users.

We will consider reopening fenced leash-free areas after construction with advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health. Please check guelph.ca/covid19 for updates on facility closures.

Peter Misersky Park leash-free area

Construction will continue at Peter Misersky’s leash-free area following construction at Bristol Street Park. This work will address concerns we heard from residents during engagement in November 2019. Mitigation efforts will help to address proximity of the park to homes, noise, security, hours of operation and sight lines to balance the needs of residents without compromising the function of the space for leash-free users.do

Mitigation efforts were passed during a February 24, 2019 Council meeting.

For more information

Luke Jefferson, Manager

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2527

[email protected]