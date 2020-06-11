Construction notice: West Parkade repair work begins June 22

Scheduled concrete work to levels 3, 4 and 5

About the project

Heritage Restoration will complete concrete repair work to the West Parkade starting June 22. This repair work will focus on levels 3 through 5.

Construction schedule

Construction is expected to begin on June 22, 2020 and take approximately six weeks.

Patrons can expect intermittent closures starting June 22 of 3-4 parking stalls at a time as the contractor completes the work. The contractor will continue to move around the parkade until repairs are complete.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses around the West Parkade will remain open and accessible throughout construction. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private and public property and delays should be expected.

Hourly users will have access to parkade.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signage and instructions to ensure their safety at all times.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jamie Zettle, Program Manager

Parking Operations

519-822-1260 extension 2590

[email protected]