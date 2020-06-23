Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North intersection lane reductions starting June 29

Intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North

Notice date: June 23, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to remove and repair underground traffic signals infrastructure, remove and repair concrete curbs, raise manholes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 29

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 29 and take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Portions of sidewalk may be temporarily closed during the project. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]