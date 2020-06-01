Construction notice: Sidewalk repairs at York and Victoria road intersection

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to replace the existing temporary asphalt sidewalk at the southeast corner of York Road and Victoria Road.

Construction starts June 5

Work will begin on or about Friday, June 5, weather permitting. The work is expected to take one day to complete.

Lane reductions in effect

The northbound right-turn lane on Victoria Road and eastbound through lane on York Road will be reduced. Traffic in both directions will be maintained.

Pedestrian access

There will be no pedestrian access to the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection during construction. Pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]