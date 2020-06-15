Construction notice: Sewer repairs on Stevenson Street North Thursday, June 18

Stevenson Street North lane reductions between Cassino Ave and Ryan Ave
Notice date: June 15, 2020
About the project
The City will be repairing a sanitary sewer on Stevenson Street North on Thursday, June 18. Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m and be completed by 7 p.m. the same day.
Lane reductions
There will be lane reductions on Stevenson Street North between Cassino Ave and Ryan Ave. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Guelph Transit
For Guelph Transit route delays or detours, please visit Twitter, Facebook, or guelph.ca/transit.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Adam Geldart
Supervisor, Wastewater Collection, Environmental Services
519-822-1260 extension 2240
[email protected]