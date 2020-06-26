Construction notice: Section of Nottingham Street closed starting July 9

Gordon Street to Dublin Street South

Notice date: June 26, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer pipes and repave the road surface on Nottingham Street.

Work begins July 9

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, July 9 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Nottingham Street closed

Nottingham Street will be closed from Gordon Street to Dublin Street South to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. There will be no through access at 41 Nottingham Street.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 41 Nottingham Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Gordon Street and Dublin Street South to use the south sidewalk.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

There will be no parking on the north or south side of Nottingham Street in the area of 41 Nottingham Street. Please obey the temporary no parking signs.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]