Construction notice: Section of Huron Street closed starting July 6

Ontario Street to Manitoba Street

Notice date: June 24

About the project

The City is working with Kieswetter Excavating Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, remove and replace curbs, and repave the road surface.

Work begins July 6

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 6 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Huron Street closed

Huron Street will be closed from Ontario Street to Manitoba Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]