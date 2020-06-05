Construction notice: Regal Road closed starting June 15

Woodlawn Road West to Curtis Drive

Notice date: June 5, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Neeb Excavating Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 15 and take about 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Regal Drive closed

Regal Drive will be closed from Woodlawn Road West to Curtis Drive to through traffic during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Regal Road, however, there will be no through access on Regal Road at 335 Woodlawn Road West.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]