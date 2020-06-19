Construction notice: Gordon Street and Terrace Lane lane reductions starting July 6

Forbes Avenue to Simpson Way

Notice date: June 19, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to remove and repair concrete curbs, raise manholes, and repave the road surface on Terrace Lane. There will be no paving on Gordon Street, however Gordon Street will be used to stage equipment.

Work begins July 6

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 6 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Terrace Lane and Gordon Street, between Forbes Avenue to Simpson Way, during the paving project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk on Gordon Street will be closed to pedestrians at Terrace Lane during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Water Street and College Avenue East to use the west sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]