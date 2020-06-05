Construction notice: Essex Street closed starting June 15

Dublin Street South to Glasgow Street South
Notice date: June 5, 2020
About the project
The City is working with J. G. Goetz Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.
Work begins June 15
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 15 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Essex Street closed
Essex Street will be closed from Dublin Street South to Glasgow Street South to through traffic during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Essex Street, however, there will be no through access at 83 Essex Street.
Pedestrian access
The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 83 Essex Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Dublin Street South and Glasgow Street South to use the south sidewalk.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]