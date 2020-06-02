Construction notice: Emergency water main repair at Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road North tomorrow, June 3

Paisley Road westbound lane will be closed between Edinburgh Road North and Bagot Street

Notice date: June 2, 2020

The City is repairing a water main on Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road North on Wednesday, June 3. The work is expected to take one day to complete.

Lane closures in effect

The westbound lane on Paisley Road will be closed between Edinburgh Road North and Bagot Street. Paisley Road eastbound lane will remain open to through traffic. Traffic delays are to be expected.

Guelph Transit

For Guelph Transit route delays or detours, please visit Twitter, Facebook, or guelph.ca/transit.

Pedestrian sidewalks

Pedestrian sidewalks will not be impacted by this work and will remain accessible.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.

Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Water Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]