Construction notice: Elizabeth Street closed starting June 22

From Macdonell Street to about 75 metres east of Duke Street

About the project

The City is starting construction of phase 5 of the Arthur Street sanitary trunk sewer project. Work will take place on Elizabeth Street, and includes the replacement of the underground sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main pipes. In addition, the sidewalk, driveways, topsoil and sod will be completed along Arthur Street.

Work begins June 22

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 22, and be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Elizabeth Street closed

Elizabeth Street and Arthur Street (north of the railway tracks) will be closed to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on Elizabeth Street are expected to remain open, however, pedestrians should follow posted signs during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit impacts

Guelph Transit Route 14 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information