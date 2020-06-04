Construction notice: Edgehill Drive closed starting June 8

Division Street to Highview Place

About the project

The City is working with J. G. Goetz Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 8

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 8 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Edgehill Drive closed

Edgehill Drive will be closed from Division Street to Highview Place to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 57 Edgehill Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Highview Place and Division Street to use the west sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]