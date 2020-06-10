Construction notice: Clair Road West lane reductions start June 18

Clair Road, west of Gordon Street
About the project
Bell Canada is working with Aecon Utilities to repair underground utility infrastructure and repave the road.
Work begins June 18
Work is expected to start on or about June 18 and take two days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Clair Road West
There will be lane reductions on Clair Road West during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction, including waste collection. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2341
[email protected]