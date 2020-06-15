Construction notice: Adding new sidewalk to Niska Road starting June 15

Notice date: June 15, 2020

About the project

The City is working with COX Construction to add a sidewalk to the south side of Niska Road from Ptarmigan Drive to Tanager Drive.

This sidewalk has been identified as part of the City’s Sidewalk Needs Assessment as well as the Niska Road Municipal Class Environmental Assessment.

Work begins June 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 15 and take about 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Minor lane reductions on Niska Road

The sidewalk restoration work may require minor traffic lane reductions on Niska Road. The contractor will install directional signs for road users to follow. No road closures are expected with this work, only minor lane reductions.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

For more information

Bob Richardson, Construction Inspector

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-710-0041

[email protected]