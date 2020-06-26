City welcomes Krista Walkey as new general manager of Planning and Building Services

Guelph, Ont., June 26, 2020 – On Monday, the City of Guelph will welcome Krista Walkey as its new general manager of Planning and Building Services. Todd Salter retired from the position in May after eight years serving the Guelph community.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Krista to the City,” says Kealy Dedman, deputy chief administrative officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “Krista’s leadership and depth of experience will help Guelph in the short-term as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and over the long-term as we continue our work on our growth management strategy and official plan update.”

Walkey, a registered professional planner, brings over 20 years of public and private sector experience in planning and building through progressive roles at the City of Waterloo, Stantec Consulting Ltd. and most recently, at the City of Brampton as the manager of development services.

“I’m delighted to be joining Guelph’s amazing team of planning and building professionals,” says Walkey. “I look forward to continuing the positive progress Guelph is making around it’s development planning and building oversight.”

Media contact

Kealy Dedman, Deputy CAO

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2248

[email protected]