City using dye to look at river flow patterns

Speed River may show pink tint west of wastewater treatment plant

Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2020—The City is using safe and environmentally friendly dye tracer tests to determine flow patterns in the Speed River. The tests are part of ongoing monitoring studies related to the City’s wastewater treatment operations.

Dye will be put into the Speed River at the City’s wastewater treatment plant between June 9–12, weather permitted. Following the test, people may see a pink tint in the Speed River for up to 24 hours after the test between the treatment plant and Wellington Road 32.

Dye tracers are a common way to test travel time and see how things spread in rivers and other waterways. The dye dilutes quickly as it moves downstream, doesn’t reduce dissolved oxygen levels in the river and is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and other wildlife.

For more information

Travis Pawlick, Technical Analyst

Environmental Services, Wastewater Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3579

[email protected]