City supports Section 22 order from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Media release

Guelph, Ont., June 10, 2020 – In support of a medical order from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, as of Friday, June 12, 2020, in addition to COVID-19 health and safety measures already in place, businesses serving the public in Guelph must:

provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer for public use at all entrances and exits

require customers and employees to wear a mask or face covering

Customers and employees in commercial establishments can use a scarf, bandana, homemade fabric mask or medical mask that covers their nose and mouth. People can remove the mask if required for eating or drinking, or to use services provided by the business.

The order from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health states that people in commercial establishments may be exempt from wearing a face covering if:

they are less than two years old

a face covering would inhibit their ability breathe

for any other medical reason, they cannot safely wear a face covering

Customers can report concerns about businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines to the City’s bylaw department for investigation.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie made an order under the City’s State of Emergency to support the order of the Medical Officer of Health and slow the spread of COVID-19 as more businesses reopen as part of Stage 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Keep washing your hands, stay two metres away from people you don’t live with

According to Health Canada, the best thing you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol base.

To protect others, you should also:

stay at home

if you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with

wear a non-medical mask or homemade face covering when physical distancing can’t be maintained in public settings like shopping, using public transit or visiting the waste drop-off.

Wearing a homemade face covering/non-medical mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing. Wearing a mask has not been proven to protect the person wearing it, but it can help protect others around you, even if you have no symptoms.

Resources

Check guelph.ca/covid19 or follow the City on Facebook or Twitter (#COVID19Guelph) for more community updates.

Media Contacts

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Danny Williamson, Communications Specialist

1-800-265-7293 extension 4376

[email protected]

City of Guelph

Stacey Hare, Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2611

519-830-0009 mobile

[email protected]