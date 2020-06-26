City receives $100,901 grant to encourage tourism as economic recovery begins

Guelph, Ont., June 26, 2020 – The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) has announced the City of Guelph as a recipient of $100,901 to increase tourism to Guelph as the economy begins to reopen.

Funding from the RRRF will be spent on projects and marketing initiatives in 2020 that will encourage visitor activity back into the community and strengthen Guelph as a destination for locals, and eventually, Ontario-wide visitors. This will help generate new revenue for Guelph’s tourism-driven businesses and organizations who have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted businesses and organizations across the province and Guelph’s tourism industry is experiencing the same hardships,” says Danna Evans, general manager of Culture, Tourism and Community Investment. “Funding from the RRRF will enable the City to create new opportunities and projects that entice visitors to come to shop, play and stay in Guelph, when the time is right.”

On May 31, the Honorable Mélanie Joly Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced that the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) received $30 million in FedDev Ontario RRRF funding to provide financial relief to destination marketing organizations across southern Ontario that have experienced significant revenue shortfalls. Staff applied for the funding on June 15 and TIAO announced June 25 that the City was successful in receiving the grant.

Guelph has always been a destination place, welcoming over 1.7 million visitors annually, and bringing over $283 million into the local economy. This funding will help with our community’s economic recovery by keeping Guelph a destination spot today and post COVID-19.

