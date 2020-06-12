City preparing to restart some services

Plans underway to reopen Market Square wading pool, Lyon Pool and public washrooms.

Guelph, Ont., June 12, 2020 – Since April, the City of Guelph has been planning for the gradual restart of City services and the reopening of Guelph’s economy. Work is underway to prepare City buildings, restart services, and ensure processes are in place to keep our community and employees safe.

Details about the resumption of services were released this afternoon in the June 17 report to Council, Managing the Impacts of COVID -19, just as Guelph moves into Stage 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Report highlights

The City will reopen public yard waste drop-off for residents in early July, having done the work to ensure the public can access the site safely.

Staff are making plans to reopen Market Square wading pool and considering places for picnic tables around City Hall. In order to meet the guidelines for capacity, the City will install temporary fencing around the perimeter for the 2020 season, and give users time-limited access to ensure as many people as possible can use the facility.

Plans are also underway to reopen Lyon Pool. Admission fees for the pool will be waived for 2020, and time-limited access will be in effect.

Work is happening to reopen washrooms in Market Square and many of Guelph’s parks. Hours will be limited to allow for frequent and thorough cleaning.

To help businesses, staff is recommending waiving fees for mobile sign permits—a move businesses told us will help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

More stores and restaurants are reopening in Guelph, and with little notice, the City made room for more temporary patios and curbside pickup starting today.

Staff are making several changes to City facilities, including installing plexiglass, floor decals to direct one-way foot traffic, and touchless water fountains. All of these changes will make reopening our buildings safer for our employees and the public.

Reinstatement of transit fares and parking fees

Staff are recommending Council approve the reinstatement of Guelph Transit fares and parking fees. That revenue is needed to continue to fund those and other public services people rely on. Transit fares and parking fees were suspended March 18 to help mitigate health and safety risks of COVID-19, and to help offset the financial stress of the pandemic.

Restarting City services, and the reopening of businesses, does come with the risk of new cases of COVID-19. Follow guidelines from public health officials:

wash your hands regularly

maintain physical distancing

wear a face-covering or mask in places where physical distancing may not be possible – like public transit and retail stores

if you’re sick, stay home

The City of Guelph will continue to work with Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

Resources

Managing the Impacts of COVID -19 June 17 report to City Council

Media Contact

Tara Sprigg, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2610

[email protected]