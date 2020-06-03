City of Guelph responding to Coronavirus

What will Guelph’s new normal look like?



The situation is changing quickly. This page will be updated daily by 4 p.m.

Health resources

Updated Advice from Health Canada

The best thing you can do to prevent spreading COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol base.

To protect others, you should also:

stay at home

if you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with

wear a non-medical mask or homemade face covering when physical distancing can’t be maintained in public settings like shopping, using public transit or visiting the waste drop-off.

walk in your neighbourhood for fresh air and exercise

avoid gatherings of more than five people

Wearing a homemade face covering/non-medical mask has not been proven to protect the person wearing it. It can help protect others around you, even if you have no symptoms. It is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing.

Learn more at canada.ca/covid19

When to get tested for COVID-19

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency. Keep emergency phone lines clear for people with severe shortness of breath, or serious or life-threatening illnesses.

If you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing etc.) or you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please visit the assessment centre at Victoria Road Recreation Centre and get tested.

Getting tested for COVID-19



Check your symptoms

Mental health support and resources

For accurate, reliable information about COVID-19

City services

Report a COVID-19 concern

Most City offices and facilities closed to the public

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, City Hall, administration offices, arenas, pools, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and museums are closed to the public until the state of emergency is lifted.

The Guelph Provincial Offences Court administration office and Prosecutions Office is closed to the public until further notice. All pending Provincial Offences matters scheduled to appear between March 16 and July 3, 2020, are adjourned to a future court date.

Please consider using online services. We will reopen facilities and restore services based on advice from local health officials.

Meetings and events

Where possible, the City is hosting online meetings.

Building and construction

We are accepting and processing building permit applications

We have reduced utility location services. Locates for emergencies and businesses providing essential services will be prioritized. Before you dig, call 1-800-400-2255 or visit on1call.com to request utility locates.

The City’s bylaw team is conducting limited inspections.

City-run camps, recreation programs, special events, performances, amusement rides cancelled until September 8, 2020

If you registered for camps or classes, rented a sports field, bought tickets or passes, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before September 8, 2020, you will receive a refund.

If you have a credit card number on file with the City of Guelph, you will automatically receive a refund. To add a credit card to your account please sign in at guelph.ca/recenroll.

We appreciate your patience as we issue all refunds over the next 6 weeks. If you need assistance, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699.

The River Run Centre will contact all ticket holders about updated schedules and/or refunds.

Garbage and recycling

If everyone in your household is healthy and no one is self-isolating, please keep sorting your organics, recyclables and garbage as usual. Guelph’s recycling and organics facilities are still operating.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags (any bag is fine) in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Please report illegal dumping

Guelph waste drop-off open: garbage and household hazardous waste only

Residents can bring garbage and household hazardous waste to the public drop-off. Recycling, yard waste, and reuse areas remain closed to the public.

Residential waste drop-off is open Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Commercial waste drop-off is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Use curbside pickup services; yard waste and recyclable drop-off not available

Please continue using curbside pickup service for recyclables and yard waste. Some services at Guelph Waste Resources Innovation Centre remain closed including the recycling zone, yard waste paper shredding, Recycle bike reuse and Paint+ reuse pickup and drop-off.

Make more room in your blue cart by cutting boxes into smaller pieces.

Manage yard waste on your own property, top up your green cart (no grass clippings please) or put bagged yard waste out for collection on your grey cart collection day until the end of June. Visit guelph.ca/leaves for more information

Large item, or extra grey cart pickup is available. Call 519-767-0598 to schedule and pay for a convenient curbside pickup instead of visiting the drop-off.

Visiting the drop-off

Long lines and wait times are expected as the public drop-off reopens with enhanced physical distancing measures to keep visitors and employees safe.

Send only one person if possible, two maximum. Check waste drop-off fees and have a credit or debit card ready, preferably with a tap payment function; cash will not be accepted. Only bring full loads, and please load vehicles so household hazardous waste can be removed first. Saturdays are typically busiest; consider visiting Tuesday through Friday if possible.



Guelph Farmers’ Market

Guelph Farmers’ Market building is not big enough for vendors and shoppers to stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) apart. Limiting the number of people inside the building would cause people to gather outside the building.

Use the directory to contact your favourite market vendors.

Guelph Transit and mobility service: free until July 1

Free transit service continues until July 1, so people can get to essential workplaces, medical appointments and grocery shopping. No more than 10 passengers per bus.

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days. Administration offices are closed to the public.

Mobility Service dispatch hours

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobility service users will be screened; many customers are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Parks, sports fields, trails and greenspaces

While using City trails, parks, sports fields and open spaces, please stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with.

You, your household, or a group of up to five people are allowed to:

Play on sports fields

Canoe and kayak

Fish

Fly a kite

Exercise (yoga, running, etc.)

Use picnic shelters, pavilions, benches, and parking lots

Play disc golf, basketball, soccer, tennis or pickleball

Use designated off-leash areas and sports fields

You are not allowed to:

Play organized sports on sports fields or courts

Use play equipment, splash pads or wading pools

Use park washrooms

Book pavilions for gatherings

Use the fenced off-leash area at Peter Misersky Park

Community gardens open under COVID-19 guidelines

Read the complete Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health guidelines for community gardens

Picking up litter? Please use caution.

If you choose to pick up litter while you’re out walking, please use caution. We want everyone to follow advice from our local health officials; stay home and stay healthy.

Report litter in a park

Parking

There are no parking fees or time limits in City parking lots or metered spaces until July 1, 2020. Please don’t park in front of fire hydrants, private driveways or in fire and emergency routes.

Please report parking safety violations

Property taxes

If you can, please pay your property tax installments when they are due. These funds help cover the cost of delivering critical services during this emergency.

If you need to delay payment, the City won’t charge interest, penalty or collection fees until August 1, 2020. If you would like to reschedule your pre-authorized tax payments please contact us at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 5605.

Temporary road and sidewalk changes

We are making temporary road and sidewalk changes so people walking and cycling can stay 2 metres apart. Changes include closing one lane of traffic to provide extra space for people walking and cycling, creating one-way sidewalks and putting signs ahead of narrow sidewalks/trails asking people to yield to oncoming pedestrians.

Water and wastewater

Drinking water and sewage treatment is unaffected. The City’s water meter replacement program is postponed.

The City will not charge late fees or interest on water, wastewater or stormwater bills until August 1, 2020.

Guelph’s water meter replacement program, water and stormwater rebate programs are suspended. You can submit an application, and we will process it when all City programs and services are restored. The City’s annual rain barrel sale is cancelled.

Support for people and families

The County of Wellington is working in partnership with the Ministry of Education to provide free licensed child care for healthcare and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial support for food, rent, childcare

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing. There is also funding available through the Province of Ontario for families with children who are not in school or child care as a result of COVID-19.

To apply, visit wellingtoncounty.ca, apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Support for seniors, mortgage payments, income taxes and more

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes updated employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The new Canada Emergency Response Benefit will provide a taxable benefit of $2,000 a month for up to 4 months.

Learn more and apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about social housing or emergency housing.

Provincial and Federal contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund helps to mitigate the financial pressure experienced by businesses and organizations to allow them to continue their operations, including paying their employees and support projects by businesses, organizations and communities to prepare now for a successful recovery.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Read about the support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Essential workplaces

Read the list of essential workplaces in response to COVID-19. If you have questions about impacts to your business or employment, call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

Affordable energy, Employer Health Tax exemption

Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, including time-of-use pricing and other energy affordability measures, and a temporary increase to the Employer Health Tax exemption.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

The City will continue issuing and renewing business licenses, and defer fees until August 1, 2020.

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Next Generation Manufacturing (NGen) Canada

$50 million in Supercluster funding to support companies as they rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by building a Canadian supply of essential equipment, products, and therapeutics.

Learn more and apply for NGen funding

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more and apply for Ontario Together funding Ontario Together: help fight the Coronavirus

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

