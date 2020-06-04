City Hall preparing for peaceful demonstration

Participants asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines
Guelph, Ont., June 4, 2020 – The City is aware of plans for a peaceful demonstration at Guelph City Hall on Saturday, June 6.
- City Hall, the Market Square Pavilion, and public washrooms will remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Parking will not be permitted on Carden Street.
The City continues to encourage people to follow guidelines from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.
- People who don’t live together should stay at least 2 metres apart.
- In places where physical distancing may not be possible, people should wear a non-medical mask or face covering.
