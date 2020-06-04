City Hall preparing for peaceful demonstration

Participants asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Guelph, Ont., June 4, 2020 – The City is aware of plans for a peaceful demonstration at Guelph City Hall on Saturday, June 6.

City Hall, the Market Square Pavilion, and public washrooms will remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parking will not be permitted on Carden Street.

The City continues to encourage people to follow guidelines from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

People who don’t live together should stay at least 2 metres apart.

In places where physical distancing may not be possible, people should wear a non-medical mask or face covering.

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

519-830-0009 mobile

[email protected]