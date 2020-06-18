City gets $100,000 from Government of Canada to add 20 public electric vehicle charging stations

More charging stations will help people in Guelph make the switch to electric vehicles

Key facts

The City is getting $100,000 from the Government of Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to install 20 electric vehicle charging stations across Guelph

The City is contributing $220,000 to the project which will help reach Guelph’s goal of becoming a net zero carbon community by 2050

Public charging stations will help people in Guelph who want to make the switch to electric vehicles

Guelph, Ont., June 18, 2020– Today MP Lloyd Longfield announced that the City of Guelph is getting $100,000 from the Government of Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to install 20 electric vehicle charging stations across Guelph by the end of 2021. This new project brings Guelph another step closer to reaching its goal to be a net zero carbon community by 2050.

The City is contributing $220,000 to the project which will benefit the Guelph community and help stimulate the local economy as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Locations and usage charges

Usage charges for the new stations will be the same as non-city owned charging stations in Guelph at $1.50 per hour.

Electric vehicle charging stations will be added to City-owned lots at popular, high-traffic destinations across Guelph. Here are the locations the City is considering:

East and West Parkades and downtown Parking lots

West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, Exhibition Park Arena, Centennial Arena and Evergreen Seniors Centre

Guelph Public Library – Main Branch

Riverside Park

Parking lot at the Lawn Bowling Club

Guelph Civic Museum



The City will track usage to understand demand as it plans for the future.

Supporting Guelph’s priorities

In addition to supporting net-zero community energy goals, this project supports the City’s Strategic Plan direction for sustaining our future, and themes from the Community Plan to protect our environment, create value and move around freely.

Learn more about the City’s goal of becoming a net zero carbon community and using 100 per cent renewable energy at guelph.ca/energy.

Quotes

“We are committed to supporting green infrastructure projects that will bring us closer to a zero-emissions transportation sector and help advance Canada’s clean energy future. We know that more and more Guelphites are embracing zero-emission vehicles. Today’s announcement will provide Guelph residents with more options to purchase, charge and drive zero-emission vehicles while reducing pollution, ensuring clean infrastructure and stimulating our economy with creating jobs of the future.” Loyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph.

“The people who live and work in Guelph are committed to innovation and sustainability; we are working together each and every day to use energy more responsibly and reduce our carbon footprint, even as our city continues to grow. On behalf of the City of Guelph, I want to thank the Government of Canada and Natural Resources Canada for supporting this important project, which will further enable our community’s transition to clean energy transportation and will help us accomplish our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.” Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

“Transportation makes up one quarter of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions but a lack of access to charging stations can stop people from making the switch to electric vehicles. We’re providing the resources Guelphites need to make sustainable choices. Thanks to this grant funding we’re creating more options for electric vehicle charging stations and supporting people in our community who want to make the switch to electric vehicles to help reduce Guelph’s carbon footprint.” Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change.

Media Contact

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]