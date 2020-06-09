City and CUPE unions ratify collective agreements

Guelph, Ont., June 9, 2020—The City of Guelph, the Guelph Public Library and Canadian Union of Public Employees ( CUPE ) locals 241, 973 and 1946 have ratified new collective agreements for Guelph’s outside and office workers, as well as library staff.

“Reaching an agreement that values the work our employees do every day, without any disruption to City services and programs, is always our collective goal,” said Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer, Corporate Services. “This year in particular given the COVID-19 added challenges, I’d like to thank the bargaining team members who worked collectively to ensure we could continue to safely deliver efficient services and quality programs to our community.”

Members of all three CUPE locals will receive a wage increase over the two-year contact of 1.75 per cent per year in 2020 and 2021. The City has accounted for the immediate financial impacts associated with the new collective agreements in its 2020 operating budget.

The agreements take effect immediately. The documents will be available at guelph.ca once all parties have signed the agreements.

About the unions

The City employs full-time and regular part-time positions in each of the CUPE bargaining units. CUPE 241 represents Guelph’s full-time and regular part-time outside employees. CUPE 973 represents full-time and regular part-time office employees and CUPE 1946 represents full-time and regular part-time library employees.

