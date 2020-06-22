Buy your bus pass starting June 23

OnYourWay fare card available at select City facilities/retailers

Guelph, Ont., June 22, 2020 – Starting tomorrow, you can buy a Guelph Transit bus pass, Monday to Friday, at:

Guelph Central Station pop up mobile centre (near platforms 18 and 19) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guelph Transit administrative office, 170 Watson Road South, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ServiceGuelph (Guelph City Hall) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Credit and debit are preferred at all locations, but you can use cash at ServiceGuelph and the Guelph Transit administrative office.

Good news! If you bought a March bus pass on an OnYourWay fare card, we’ll automatically load a July bus pass to your card free of charge. There is no need to come see us in person.

If you don’t have an OnYourWay fare card yet, you can get one for free; we’re waiving the $5 card fee.

In addition to ServiceGuelph, Guelph Central Station and the Guelph Transit administrative office, the OnYourWay fare card is available at select retailers in Guelph. Note: authorized retailers sell only the Adult fare category card.

Reload your OnYourWay fare card

If you have an OnYourWay fare card, the easiest and fastest way to add transit fare to your card is online at onyourwayreload.guelph.ca. It’s available 24/7.

You can also phone or email Guelph Transit at 519-822-1811 or [email protected] between 8 a.m. 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, to load your card.

Transit fare collection resumes July 6

Starting, Monday, July 6, you must pay to ride the bus. Please enter the bus through the front doors.

As well, based on updated advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, wearing a mask or face covering on the bus is required. If you don’t have a mask, we are providing some at Guelph Central Station. Ask for one from the on-duty supervisor. Masks are available at no charge while supplies last.

Questions?

Call 519-822-1811 or email [email protected]

