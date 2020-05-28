Update: water main break repaired and Edinburgh open to all traffic

Update, Thursday, May 28

The water main break at Edinburgh and Water has been repaired and all roads have re-opened.

Water Street and southbound lanes on Edinburgh Road closed

Guelph, Ont., May 27, 2020—A water main break occurred at the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Water Street earlier today.

Water Street and all southbound lanes on Edinburgh Road are closed at the intersection to allow for water main repairs. One northbound lane remains open on Edinburg Road South.

All sidewalks remain open in the area.

Guelph Transit Route 8 Stone Road Mall is impacted and is detouring around the area, as needed.

Repairs will be completed today.

The water main break will not impact water services at adjacent properties.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

