Leash-free areas, tennis courts and greenspaces reopening

Guelph, Ont., May 20, 2020 – The City is loosening restrictions on parks, greenspaces and sports fields, including opening unfenced leash-free areas and tennis courts. This follows a recent provincial order and advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health.

Residents must continue to restrict gatherings to groups of five or less and keep a distance of two metres (6.5 feet) apart from people they do not live with.

Residents are allowed to:

Play on City sports fields

Canoe and kayak

Fish

Fly a kite

Exercise (yoga, running, etc.)

Park in parking lots

Use picnic shelters, pavilions and benches

Play disc golf, basketball, soccer, tennis or pickleball

Use designated leash-free areas and sports fields

Residents are not allowed to:

Participate in organized sports on sports fields or courts

Play at playgrounds, splash pads and wading pools

Use park washrooms

Book pavilions for gatherings

Use the fenced leash-free area at Peter Misersky Park

Designated leash-free areas

Residents can now use the eight designated unfenced leash-free areas and 41 sports fields as leash-free areas. The fenced leash-free area at Peter Misersky Park remains closed for scheduled construction.

View a map of unfenced leash-free areas and sports fields

Tennis and pickleball courts opening Saturday, May 23

Tennis/pickleball courts must be used according to Tennis Canada guidelines. Gates to the courts will be left open to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and users should bring and use their own equipment.

Silvercreek Skate Park opening the week of May 25

The Silvercreek Skate Park is anticipated to open the week of May 25. Check the City’s official Facebook and Twitter feed next week for opening dates.

Report a parks concern online

Spokesperson quotes

Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health

“I am encouraged by the cautious re-opening of City amenities. With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s important for people to be able to safely spend time outdoors. Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will work with the City of Guelph and other partners to carefully monitor new cases in our region. If the data shows an increase of cases, we won’t hesitate to work with the City to respond accordingly to reduce opportunities for COVID-19 to spread. Because re-opening City amenities means more chances for us to be around each other, we each must do all we can to prevent the spread of the virus. Washing your hands, keeping a two-metre distance between you and others, limiting gatherings to five or fewer people and wearing a mask when appropriate will all help keep you and those around you safe.”

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

“We all know that spending time outdoors is important for our physical and mental health. As we re-open some of our unfenced leash-free areas and all tennis courts and begin to ease some of the restrictions around how people can use our parks, I want to remind everyone to act responsibly so we can continue to protect the health of our community. This is a positive first step toward getting back to our routines, but we still have a responsibility to use our outdoor facilities safely; that means maintaining physical distance and following public health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

