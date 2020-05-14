Kids get growing in the garden

An Our Food Future 10-point recovery plan project

Update May 14: Within hours of the launch of Kids Get Growing, all 700 kits have been reserved.

Guelph, Ont., May 14, 2020 – Despite recent snow and colder temperatures, it’s May and that means it’s time to get to work in the garden. This month, 700 children and youth in Guelph-Wellington will be able to pick up a free at home gardening kit as part of Grow Back Better: Our Food Future’s new 10-point recovery plan to respond to COVID-19.

The Kids Get Growing Garden Kits is one of the first initiatives to launch as part of Grow Back Better, and is being offered in partnership with the YMCA-YWCA of Guelph.

“We recognize that home gardening is a great way to provide food for the family, learn more about where food comes from, and spend time together while being able to maintain physical distance from others,” says Barb Swartzentruber, executive director, Smart Cities Initiative.

Each kit includes materials and resources that families need to start a home garden:

planting soil,

vegetable seeds,

a seedling,

a food grade bucket, and

instructions to guide the gardening process.

Sign up today

To ensure that physical distancing guidelines are followed, families are required to sign up for a free kit in advance, selecting the time and location of pickup. Kits are available for pickup on May 22, rain or shine.

Family-friendly activities and gardening tips from Our Food Future and partners will be posted on foodfuture.ca throughout the season.

Don’t want a full kit or want to design your own? No problem! A downloadable BYO (Build Your Own) Gardening Kit guide will be posted on foodfuture.ca on May 22! Get growing with other families across Guelph-Wellington.

City’s response to COVID-19

Grow Back Better: Our Food Future’s 10-point recovery plan is part of the City of Guelph’s overall COVID-19 economic and social recovery efforts. For information on the City’s response and recovery efforts, visit guelph.ca/covid19.

