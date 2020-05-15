Expect long lines and wait times, yard waste and recyclable drop-off not available

Key facts

Starting May 26, Guelph residents can bring garbage and household hazardous waste to the public drop-off. Recycling, yard waste and reuse areas remain closed to the public. The drop off will be open Tuesday to Friday 9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. To prepare for your trip please visit guelph.ca/covid19

Media release

Guelph, Ont., May 15, 2020—In response to the Province’s gradual reopening of businesses, the City’s is reopening some public drop-off for residents on May 26. The drop-off will be open to the public for household hazardous waste and garbage Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Now that we’ve made some site changes to promote physical distancing and put measures in place to protect visitors and employees, we can slowly reopen some services to the public,” says Kealy Dedman, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services for the City of Guelph. “We’ll have to limit the number of people on the site, so we expect long lines and wait times; we’re asking people to be patient.”

The public drop-off was closed to residents on March 25 in response to physical distancing guidelines and advice from health officials related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commercial drop-off remained open to serve essential businesses and continues to be open Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fees and services

It’s free to drop off household hazardous waste. Fees for other items are posted on the City’s website.

Avoid unnecessary trips—use curbside pickup programs, recycling and yard waste drop-off remain closed

Residents are asked to continue using curbside pickup service for recyclables and yard waste. Some services at Guelph Waste Resources Innovation Centre remain closed including the recycling zone, yard waste area paper shredding, Recycle bike reuse and Paint+ reuse pickup and drop-off.

Make more room in your blue cart by cutting boxes into smaller pieces.

Manage yard waste on your own property, top up your green cart (no grass clippings please) or put bagged yard waste out for collection on your grey cart collection day until the end of June. Visit guelph.ca/leaves for more information

Large item, or extra grey cart pickup is available. Call 519-767-0598 to schedule and pay for a convenient curbside pickup instead of visiting the drop-off.

Visiting the drop-off

Long lines and wait times are expected as the public drop-off reopens with enhanced physical distancing measures to keep visitors and employees safe.

Send only one person if possible, two maximum.

Consider wearing a face-covering (mouth and nose) or mask, including in vehicles when windows are down.

Stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from anyone you don’t live with.

Have a credit or debit card ready, preferably with a tap payment function; cash will not be accepted.

only bring full loads, and load vehicles so household hazardous waste can be removed first.

Saturdays are typically busiest; consider visiting Tuesday through Friday if possible.

Resources

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]