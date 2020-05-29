Guelph summer camps, recreation programs, permits and events at City facilities cancelled until September 8, 2020

Guelph, Ont., May 29, 2020 – Following advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the City of Guelph’s recreation centres, libraries, museums and theatres remain closed to the public to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19); all scheduled programs, performances and events at City facilities are cancelled until September 8, 2020.

“If Provincial emergency orders change, or we get updated advice from local health officials, we may be able to offer some in-person programs and events before September. For now, we want to refund any fees we’ve collected and give families an opportunity to make other plans for the summer,” said Colleen Clack, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Public Services at the City of Guelph. “We know how much kids, families and visitors love summertime in Guelph. We’re disappointed too, but we know these measures are necessary to protect our community’s health and safety.”

Refunds for summer camps, swimming lessons, sports fields, amusement rides and rentals

If you registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field or the amusement rides, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before September 8, 2020, you will receive a refund.

If you have a credit card number on file with the City of Guelph, you will automatically receive a refund for the classes or rentals we have to cancel.

To add a credit card to your account please sign in at guelph.ca/recenroll. We appreciate your patience as we issue all refunds over the next 6 weeks. If you need assistance, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699.

Fitness and recreation memberships

If you have a three- or 12-month fitness or recreation membership, your membership will be extended so you can use it when we reopen the facility. You will not be charged while the facility is closed.

River Run Centre ticket holders

The River Run Centre will contact all ticket holders about updated schedules and/or refunds.

RecEnroll at home this summer

In June, the City will share online resources so people can stay active and healthy at home this summer. “June is recreation and parks month and, since we can’t play together in person this year, we’ve prepared all kinds of activities people can do online,” added Clack.

Look for #RecEnrollatHome activities on the City’s website and social media feeds starting on Monday.

Stay connected with your community

The City’s culture and tourism team is focused on keeping people engaged and connected while staying apart. Look for #VirtualGuelph on Instagram and Facebook for inspiring stories, local tips and fun, family-friendly activities.

City continues delivering critical services

The Guelph Fire Department, Guelph Police Service, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service appreciate your cooperation and support as we respond and recover from COVID-19.

Guelph City Council and committee meetings are taking place online.

The City’s water, wastewater and waste collection services continue, and some services have been restored at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre.

The City is accepting and processing building permit applications and conducting inspections as required.

City parks, trails, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and the Silvercreek skate park are open but team sports are not permitted. Please stay at least two metres away from anyone you don’t live with, and do not gather in groups of more than five people. Playground structures, splash pads, wading pools, washroom facilities and Lyon Pool remain closed.

