Guelph, Ont., May 25, 2020—At tonight’s meeting, Guelph City Council approved the Clair-Maltby open space system strategy which plans for 38 hectares of open space, an area equal to almost 47 Canadian football fields.

“This strategy meets our parkland needs for Clair-Maltby and supports the residential neighbourhoods planned for the area by ensuring that parks and trails will be within walking distance of residential communities,” says Stacey Laughlin, senior policy planner for the City. “The strategy was informed by community input and reflects what our community wanted with respect to park size and accessibility to residents.”

Open space plans for Clair-Maltby include:

one 10-hectare community park

eight one-hectare neighbourhood parks

a 20-hectare linear greenspace with trails (the Moraine Ribbon)

The creation of more recreation and green space will continue to be explored as the City plans stormwater management facilities for Clair-Maltby.

“The approval of the open space system strategy means we can now move ahead with drafting the secondary plan policies and environmental servicing plan,” adds Laughlin.

Background on the Clair-Maltby open space system strategy

City staff presented a preferred community structure for Clair-Maltby to Council in May 2019. Council approved the structure, except for the community park, and directed staff to further explore the recommended location for the park.

In fall 2019 the City ran two additional rounds of community engagement. The first round of engagement helped determine the criteria staff should use in selecting a community park location, and the second collected feedback on six short-listed community park location options.

In March 2020, City staff presented its recommended open space system strategy to Council. The strategy included three proposed locations for the community park, with staff recommending a preferred location based on expert analysis using criteria established through community input. After hearing from delegates and further discussion, Council proposed moving ahead with one of the alternate community park locations, which was approved at tonight’s Council meeting.

