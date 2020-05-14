Construction notice: Surface asphalt paving and tree planting on Glenhill Place

About the project

The City is working to reconstruct Glenhill Place from Eramosa Road to the end of the cul-de-sac. The remaining work includes minor sewer repairs, surface asphalt paving on Glenhill Place and tree planting.

Work is being completed by Morley’s Contracting.

Work will begin spring 2020

The contractor will be returning to complete minor sewer repairs between the dates of May 20 and May 27, 2020, weather permitting. Surface asphalt will be installed after the sewer repairs.

Driveway access impacts during paving

During final paving, residents will not have access to their driveways. You will receive notice ahead of time with the dates and times when driveway access will be impacted. It is expected that paving will take about 2 days.

Tree planting

A new tree will be planted at all addresses where a tree was removed due to construction. These trees will be planted this spring. The City will reach out to impacted residents to determine the location of new trees before planting.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]