Construction notice: Sidewalk repairs starting May 4

About the project

The City is working with Emmacon Corp. to restore city sidewalks, curbs and roads following regulated utility construction work. Locations include Pheasant Run Drive, Downey Road, Upton Crescent, Hadati Road, Grange Road, Grange Street, Severn Drive, Deshane Street, Collingwood Street, Mercer Street and Sunset Road.

This concrete and asphalt repair work is done under a City contract to ensure our infrastructure is properly repaired. Work is done at least 6 months following the utility work to allow for any settlement to occur.

Work begins May 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 4 and take about 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic impacts

These restorations may require minor lane reductions and sidewalk closures. The contractor will install directional signs for road users to follow. No road closures are expected with this work, only minor lane reductions.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

No Guelph Transit routes will be impacted by this work.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]