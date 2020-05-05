Construction notice: Section of Simmonds Drive closed starting May 11

Victoria Road North to Webster Street

About the project

The City is working with James Thoume Construction Ltd. to install sewer pipes.

All work will take place on City property.

Work begins May 11

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 11 and take about one (1) day to complete, weather permitting.

Simmonds Drive closed

Simmonds Drive will be closed to through traffic between Victoria Road North and Webster Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Simmonds Drive, however, there will be no through access at 120 Simmonds Drive.

Property access

All properties in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 17 and 18 will be temporarily detoured during the project. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Technical Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]